Stars vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Dallas Stars (19-8-4) are favorites when they visit the Nashville Predators (19-14) on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network. The Stars are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have +115 moneyline odds.
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Stars vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|6
|FanDuel
|-134
|+112
|6.5
Stars vs Predators Additional Info
Stars vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Nashville has played 20 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
- In the 28 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 18-10 in those games.
- The Predators have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 43.8%, of those games.
- Dallas is 14-5 (victorious in 73.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- Nashville has gone 5-6 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|3-7
|9-1-0
|6.3
|3.90
|3.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-3-1
|3.90
|3.70
|8
|27.6%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|4-6
|3-6-1
|6.3
|3.00
|2.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|8-2-0
|3.00
|2.40
|6
|22.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|9
|Games Under Total
|1
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|6
