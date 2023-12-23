Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Predators on December 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Joe Pavelski, Filip Forsberg and others are available in the Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Predators Additional Info
|Stars vs. Predators Prediction
|Stars vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (30 total points), having collected 13 goals and 17 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 31 games, with 10 goals and 20 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|9
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Matt Duchene's season total of 29 points has come from 11 goals and 18 assists.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Forsberg has recorded 16 goals and 22 assists in 33 games for Nashville, good for 38 points.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Roman Josi has posted 27 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 20 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.