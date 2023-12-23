What are SFA's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 2-0 NR NR 166

SFA's best wins

SFA defeated the No. 116-ranked (according to the RPI) Portland Pilots, 76-71, on December 7, which goes down as its best win of the season. Kurstyn Harden tallied a team-best 23 points with 15 rebounds and one assist in the matchup against Portland.

Next best wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 141/RPI) on November 25

66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 201/RPI) on December 21

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 227/RPI) on December 2

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 278/RPI) on November 22

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 326/RPI) on November 29

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), SFA is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, SFA has drawn the 107th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Ladyjacks have 19 games left this year, including 12 against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

SFA's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. UNT Dallas Trailblazers

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. UNT Dallas Trailblazers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

