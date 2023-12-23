2024 NCAA Bracketology: SFA March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we count on SFA to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How SFA ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|133
SFA's best wins
On November 20 versus the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI, SFA captured its best win of the season, a 92-68 victory at a neutral site. In the win over Drake, Jalil Beaubrun compiled a team-best 14 points. Nana Antwi-Boasiako contributed 13 points.
Next best wins
- 79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on December 2
- 86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 234/RPI) on November 19
- 75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 19
- 96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 13
SFA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- The 'Jacks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, SFA gets the 161st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- As far as the 'Jacks' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.
- Looking at SFA's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
SFA's next game
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Orleans Privateers
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
