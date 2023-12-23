Can we count on SFA to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-1 NR NR 133

SFA's best wins

On November 20 versus the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI, SFA captured its best win of the season, a 92-68 victory at a neutral site. In the win over Drake, Jalil Beaubrun compiled a team-best 14 points. Nana Antwi-Boasiako contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on December 2

86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 234/RPI) on November 19

75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 19

96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 13

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The 'Jacks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, SFA gets the 161st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

As far as the 'Jacks' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Looking at SFA's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Orleans Privateers

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Orleans Privateers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

