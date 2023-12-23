If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Texas A&M and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Preseason national championship odds: +5000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
8-4 0-0 27 27 25

Texas A&M's best wins

Texas A&M's signature win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 10 over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in the RPI. In the victory over Ohio State, Solomon Washington posted a team-best 18 points. Wade Taylor IV contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

  • 73-69 over Iowa State (No. 136/RPI) on November 26
  • 78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 6
  • 79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 14
  • 74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on November 17
  • 89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 6

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

  • According to the RPI, Texas A&M has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 22nd-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.
  • According to the RPI, Texas A&M has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

  • Texas A&M faces the fifth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
  • The Aggies have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
  • A&M has 19 games remaining this season, including five contests against Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M's next game

  • Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
  • Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

