For bracketology analysis on Texas A&M-CC and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 315

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

Texas A&M-CC, in its best win of the season, beat the UTEP Miners 67-63 on November 29. Dian Wright-Forde, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 17 points with two rebounds and two assists. Tedrick Washington Jr. also played a part with 11 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on December 15

62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 334/RPI) on December 9

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

The Islanders have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas A&M-CC faces the 247th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Islanders' 19 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records over .500.

Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Schreiner Mountaineers

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Schreiner Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

