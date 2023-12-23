Will Texas A&M-CC be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas A&M-CC's full tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 235

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Texas A&M-CC defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 26. The final score was 60-52. Tymberlin Criswell, in that signature win, compiled a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and four assists. Alecia Westbrook also played a role with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on December 14

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on December 5

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Texas A&M-CC has the 98th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Islanders have 19 games left this season, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

A&M-Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Concordia (TX) Tornados

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Concordia (TX) Tornados Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

