2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Texas A&M-Commerce be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|166
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
Texas A&M-Commerce defeated the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 86-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 57-54 win on November 17 -- its signature win of the season. Tommie Lewis compiled a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in the contest versus Saint Joseph's (PA).
Next best wins
- 101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 182/RPI) on December 11
- 97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 20
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- Texas A&M-Commerce has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).
- According to the RPI, the Lions have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has been given the 38th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- Reviewing the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have five games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Commerce has 19 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
