Will Texas State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas State's complete tournament resume.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 165

Texas State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Texas State beat the UT Arlington Mavericks in a 73-66 win on November 25. That signature win over UT Arlington included a team-best 21 points from Jordan Mason. Brandon Love, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on November 11

73-60 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 219/RPI) on December 15

72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Texas State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, Texas State has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Texas State faces the 74th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Looking at the Bobcats' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Texas St has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. Texas State Bobcats

James Madison Dukes vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

