If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Texas Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 121

Texas Tech's best wins

When Texas Tech took down the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 55 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-57 on November 24, it was its best victory of the year so far. With 17 points, Joe Toussaint was the top scorer against Michigan. Second on the team was Devan Cambridge, with 17 points.

Next best wins

73-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 8

77-66 at home over UT Arlington (No. 172/RPI) on December 21

72-70 over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on November 23

82-76 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on December 12

73-64 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 239/RPI) on November 16

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Red Raiders have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Red Raiders have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas Tech faces the 120th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Red Raiders have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Texas Tech has 20 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

