The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.7% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.

UT Arlington is 4-4 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 143rd.

The Mavericks put up an average of 75.0 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 59.8 the Mean Green allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.8 points, UT Arlington is 6-4.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

UT Arlington scores 79.7 points per game at home, and 67.8 away.

At home the Mavericks are giving up 64.2 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than they are away (84.0).

UT Arlington knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (28.6%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule