The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) play the North Texas Mean Green (5-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Information

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 14.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Cash: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandyn Talbot: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Texas Players to Watch

Aaron Scott: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Rubin Jones: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Robert Allen: 5.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Jason Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK C.J. Noland: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Stat Comparison

North Texas Rank North Texas AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 276th 69.9 Points Scored 75.9 152nd 5th 58.3 Points Allowed 71.6 196th 238th 35.4 Rebounds 41.6 33rd 147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 12.6 21st 108th 8.3 3pt Made 8.9 66th 324th 10.8 Assists 17.8 22nd 157th 11.6 Turnovers 14.2 331st

