For bracketology analysis around UTSA and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 93

UTSA's best wins

On November 15, UTSA registered its signature win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in the RPI rankings. In the win over Texas A&M-CC, Aysia Proctor dropped a team-high 19 points. Kyra White came through with 13 points.

Next best wins

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 211/RPI) on November 18

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 266/RPI) on November 25

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 267/RPI) on December 3

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 272/RPI) on November 10

75-64 on the road over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on December 19

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UTSA is playing the 183rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Roadrunners have 18 games left this year, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.

UTSA has 18 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Temple Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

