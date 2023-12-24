Looking for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

AAC Power Rankings

1. East Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Overall Rank: 80th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: W 75-46 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. North Texas

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
  • Last Game: L 71-58 vs Montana State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charlotte
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Rice

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
  • Last Game: L 71-63 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wichita State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. SMU

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
  • Last Game: W 75-44 vs Air Force

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

5. Tulsa

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 110th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 48-47 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. South Florida

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
  • Last Game: L 73-50 vs Baylor

Next Game

  • Opponent: SMU
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7. Temple

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 125th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
  • Last Game: L 72-68 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Charlotte

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 134th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th
  • Last Game: L 83-56 vs Davidson

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. UTSA

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 136th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
  • Last Game: W 75-64 vs Seattle U

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Memphis

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 141st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: L 81-63 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Tulane

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 142nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
  • Last Game: W 64-61 vs Maine

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wichita State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. UAB

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 150th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
  • Last Game: L 63-57 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Wichita State

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 234th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
  • Last Game: L 76-74 vs Oral Roberts

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tulane
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-23
  • Overall Rank: 244th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
  • Last Game: L 75-48 vs San Diego State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UAB
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

