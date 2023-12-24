The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will look to upset the Miami Dolphins (10-4) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Dolphins favored by 1 point. The over/under in the outing is set at 48.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Dolphins take on the Cowboys. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cowboys have led seven times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Dolphins have led after the first quarter in six games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have been outscored in the second quarter five times and won nine times in 14 games this season.

In 14 games this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 12 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost six times, and tied two times.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Miami is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Cowboys' 14 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

The Dolphins have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have led eight times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

The Dolphins have been winning after the first half in 10 games this season and have been losing after the first half in four games.

2nd Half

In 14 games this year, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (7-0 record in those games), been outscored six times (2-4), and tied one time (1-0).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.6 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.4 points on average in the second half.

