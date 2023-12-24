How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Need to see every big moment of Week 16 in the NFL? Catch every touchdown from every game this afternoon on NFL RedZone! You'll get seven straight hours of football without the constant commercial breaks, featuring the slate of games listed below.
Click Here to Watch NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Washington Commanders at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jets (-3)
Total: 37
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-4)
Total: 38.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 44.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 42
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Browns (-3)
Total: 40
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 47.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-1)
Total: 43.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Bears (-4)
Total: 42
|Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-1)
Total: 48
