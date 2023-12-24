The TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) hit the court against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Rainbow Warriors allow to opponents.

TCU has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 248th.

The 88.5 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 22 more points than the Rainbow Warriors allow (66.5).

TCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).

TCU sunk 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule