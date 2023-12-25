Tyrese Maxey and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) and the Miami Heat (17-12) face off at Kaseya Center on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

76ers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the 76ers defeated the Raptors on Friday, 121-111. Tobias Harris scored a team-high 33 points (and chipped in seven assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tobias Harris 33 8 7 1 0 5 Tyrese Maxey 33 4 10 0 0 4 Joel Embiid 31 10 9 2 4 2

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat beat the Hawks on Friday, 122-113. Their leading scorer was Tyler Herro with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 30 7 2 1 0 7 Duncan Robinson 27 3 3 1 0 4 Jaime Jaquez 19 7 1 1 1 1

76ers vs Heat Additional Info

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 35 points, 11.7 boards and 6 assists per contest, making 54% of shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Maxey averages 26.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Harris averages 16.6 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Anthony Melton's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 4 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Paul Reed posts 5 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.7% from the floor.

Heat Players to Watch

Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field.

Bam Adebayo gets 21.8 points, 9.6 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Heat receive 13.1 points per game from Jaime Jaquez, plus 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Heat receive 15 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid PHI 36.2 11.3 4.4 1.3 1.9 1.1 Jimmy Butler MIA 16.9 3.8 4.7 0.6 0.1 0.3 Caleb Martin MIA 13.8 6.7 3 0.7 0.5 1.7 Tyrese Maxey PHI 22.6 2.1 6.3 0.7 0.2 3.1 Tobias Harris PHI 13.7 6 3.1 1.2 0.6 1.3 Duncan Robinson MIA 15.9 3.1 3.9 0.7 0 3.1

