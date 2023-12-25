When the Boston Celtics (22-6) and Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) play at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 5:00 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN Live Stream:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics beat the Clippers on Saturday, 145-108. Their top scorer was Tatum with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 5 2 1 0 5 Jaylen Brown 24 6 2 1 0 3 Jrue Holiday 20 6 7 1 0 4

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their most recent game versus the Thunder, 129-120, on Saturday. LeBron James starred with 40 points, and also had seven boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 40 7 7 2 2 5 Anthony Davis 26 11 7 1 2 1 Rui Hachimura 21 6 2 1 0 3

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 4.1 assists and 8.6 boards per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Brown puts up 22.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 4 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42.2% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.9 points, 6.7 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 19.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

James' averages on the season are 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest, making 53.9% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Lakers get 15.4 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists.

The Lakers receive 15.1 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.6 boards and 5 assists.

The Lakers receive 9.7 points, 2.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Taurean Prince.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 25.2 11.2 2.6 1 2 0.6 Jayson Tatum BOS 22.8 7.3 3.9 0.6 0.7 2.5 Derrick White BOS 20.5 4.3 4.8 1.4 1.9 3.8 LeBron James LAL 22.3 6 7.6 1.5 0.6 1.9 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.3 4.7 3.8 1.1 0.9 1.7 Austin Reaves LAL 18.6 4.5 5.4 0.9 0.1 2.6

