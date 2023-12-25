When the Denver Nuggets (21-10) and Golden State Warriors (15-14) face off at Ball Arena on Monday at 2:30 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Hornets on Saturday, 102-95. Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in one assist and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 22 5 1 1 2 5 Jamal Murray 20 12 5 3 0 2 Nikola Jokic 18 10 9 1 1 0

Warriors' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Trail Blazers 126-106. With 28 points, Klay Thompson was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Klay Thompson 28 3 0 0 0 6 Stephen Curry 27 3 2 0 0 2 Brandin Podziemski 15 10 7 1 1 1

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 26.4 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.8 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 28.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.9 triples per contest (first in NBA).

Thompson averages 17.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per game (eighth in NBA).

Chris Paul provides the Warriors 8.1 points, 3.8 boards and 7.8 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dario Saric's averages for the season are 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Kevon Looney averages 5.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.7 assists, making 56.5% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 21.2 11.3 8.1 1.3 0.9 1.0 Stephen Curry GS 26.2 3.9 4.7 0.5 0.5 4.4 Klay Thompson GS 21.1 4.0 1.8 0.6 0.2 4.3 Jamal Murray DEN 19.8 4.3 4.2 1.0 0.9 2.4 Aaron Gordon DEN 13.7 6.0 2.9 0.8 0.2 0.3 Brandin Podziemski GS 11.0 6.7 3.8 1.3 0.5 1.4

