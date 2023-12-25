Top Suns vs. Mavericks Players to Watch - December 25
The Phoenix Suns (14-14) take on the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday at Footprint Center. Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks are two players to watch in this game.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns' Last Game
In their previous game, the Suns fell to the Kings on Friday, 120-105. Kevin Durant scored a team-high 28 points (and added two assists and seven rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|28
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Devin Booker
|24
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Udoka Azubuike
|11
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mavericks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Mavericks defeated the Spurs on Saturday, 144-119. Doncic scored a team-high 39 points (and contributed 10 assists and 12 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|39
|12
|10
|1
|1
|5
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|23
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Dante Exum
|20
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Suns vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Suns vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's numbers for the season are 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.
- Nurkic posts 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.
- Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 boards per game.
- Grayson Allen is putting up 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon posts 13.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
Watch Durant, Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic's averages for the season are 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s averages on the season are 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (seventh in league).
- Dereck Lively's numbers for the season are 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 73.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Mavericks 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Grant Williams gives the Mavericks 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|32.4
|8
|9.5
|1
|0.4
|3.6
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|25.4
|5.1
|7
|0.5
|0.3
|1.6
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|24
|3.8
|4.2
|0.7
|0.8
|1.5
|Dante Exum
|DAL
|14.9
|4
|3.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.8
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|13.1
|10.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.8
|0.6
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|DAL
|17.2
|3.5
|1.4
|0.5
|0
|3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.