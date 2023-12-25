The Phoenix Suns (14-14) take on the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday at Footprint Center. Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Suns' Last Game

In their previous game, the Suns fell to the Kings on Friday, 120-105. Kevin Durant scored a team-high 28 points (and added two assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 28 7 2 1 0 2 Devin Booker 24 4 7 0 0 0 Udoka Azubuike 11 11 2 0 1 0

Mavericks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Mavericks defeated the Spurs on Saturday, 144-119. Doncic scored a team-high 39 points (and contributed 10 assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 39 12 10 1 1 5 Tim Hardaway Jr. 23 6 3 0 0 5 Dante Exum 20 7 4 0 1 2

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 boards per game.

Nurkic posts 12.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Grayson Allen is putting up 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.6 boards per game.

Eric Gordon posts 13.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's averages for the season are 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s averages on the season are 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (seventh in league).

Dereck Lively's numbers for the season are 8.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 73.4% of his shots from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Mavericks 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Grant Williams gives the Mavericks 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic DAL 32.4 8 9.5 1 0.4 3.6 Devin Booker PHO 25.4 5.1 7 0.5 0.3 1.6 Kevin Durant PHO 24 3.8 4.2 0.7 0.8 1.5 Dante Exum DAL 14.9 4 3.7 0.8 0.3 1.8 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 13.1 10.9 3.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. DAL 17.2 3.5 1.4 0.5 0 3

