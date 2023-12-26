The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) match up with the Utah Jazz (7-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and KJZZ.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, KJZZ

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama posts 18.8 points, 2.6 assists and 10.6 boards per game.

Keldon Johnson posts 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins puts up 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 27.1% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Devin Vassell averages 17.8 points, 2.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins delivers 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is draining 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Jazz are getting 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Keyonte George this season.

The Jazz are getting 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Collin Sexton this year.

Spurs vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Spurs Jazz 109.4 Points Avg. 111.3 121.4 Points Allowed Avg. 120.3 45.1% Field Goal % 44.7% 33.6% Three Point % 34.9%

