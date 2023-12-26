The San Antonio Spurs (4-24) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (12-18) on December 26, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on BSSW and KJZZ.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

San Antonio is 3-4 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at first.

The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 119.4 the Jazz give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 3-3 when it scores more than 119.4 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (105.7). But they are also conceding more at home (123.5) than on the road (122.5).

At home the Spurs are collecting 30.6 assists per game, 3.5 more than away (27.1).

Spurs Injuries