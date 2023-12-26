Oddsmakers have listed player props for Lauri Markkanen, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Utah Jazz visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -110) 11.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -164) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points during the 2023-24 season, the same as Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Wembanyama averages 2.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Wembanyama has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Markkanen has scored 23.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 8.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

