Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - December 26
When the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) and Utah Jazz (12-18) play at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, Keldon Johnson and Lauri Markkanen will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Mavericks, 144-119, on Saturday. Jeremy Sochan starred with 23 points, plus nine boards and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jeremy Sochan
|23
|9
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Keldon Johnson
|16
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|14
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 2.8 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.
- Johnson posts 17.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sochan puts up 10.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Devin Vassell is averaging 17.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|11.5
|9.4
|2.4
|1.0
|2.5
|0.8
|Keldon Johnson
|17.7
|6.4
|3.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.7
|Devin Vassell
|17.0
|3.1
|2.9
|0.8
|0.2
|2.2
|Zach Collins
|11.6
|6.2
|2.3
|0.6
|0.8
|1.4
|Jeremy Sochan
|9.2
|6.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.9
