When the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) and Utah Jazz (12-18) play at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, Keldon Johnson and Lauri Markkanen will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KJZZ

BSSW, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Mavericks, 144-119, on Saturday. Jeremy Sochan starred with 23 points, plus nine boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Sochan 23 9 4 0 0 4 Keldon Johnson 16 5 2 0 0 2 Sandro Mamukelashvili 14 5 3 0 1 1

Spurs vs Jazz Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 2.8 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

Johnson posts 17.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Sochan puts up 10.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Vassell is averaging 17.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 11.5 9.4 2.4 1.0 2.5 0.8 Keldon Johnson 17.7 6.4 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.7 Devin Vassell 17.0 3.1 2.9 0.8 0.2 2.2 Zach Collins 11.6 6.2 2.3 0.6 0.8 1.4 Jeremy Sochan 9.2 6.0 3.5 0.5 0.3 0.9

