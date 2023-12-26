The Texas State Bobcats are 6.5-point favorites as they head into a showdown with the Rice Owls in the First Responder Bowl on December 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game has an over/under of 60.5 points.

Texas State vs. Rice game info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Texas State vs. Rice statistical matchup

Texas State Rice 463.5 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.8 (74th) 414.3 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.0 (56th) 190.9 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.6 (113th) 272.6 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (38th) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (114th)

Texas State leaders

In addition to his 3,188 passing yards and 68.6% completion percentage this year, TJ Finley has tallied 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Finley has made an impact with his legs, scrambling for 92 yards and five TDs in 12 games.

Ismail Mahdi has put up 1,209 rushing yards (6.1 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns in 12 games for the Bobcats.

As a receiver, Mahdi has tallied 18 receptions on 26 targets for 177 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Joey Hobert has turned 93 targets into 71 receptions, 847 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Rice leaders

In 12 games, Luke McCaffrey has 68 catches for 963 yards (80.3 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In 12 games, JT Daniels has thrown for 2,443 yards (203.6 per game), with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.1%.

In 12 games, Dean Connors has run for 707 yards (58.9 per game) and five TDs.

In addition, Connors has 42 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

