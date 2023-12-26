The bookmakers think the First Responder Bowl between the Texas State Bobcats and Rice Owls will be a relatively close one, with the Bobcats favored by 4.5 points. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: University Park, Texas
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Rice Moneyline
BetMGM Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends

  • Texas State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bobcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Rice is 7-3-1 ATS this year.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Owls have an ATS record of 4-1.

