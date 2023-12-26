On Tuesday, December 26 at 8:00 PM ET, the Utah Jazz (12-18) square off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and KJZZ

BSSW and KJZZ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Victor Wembanyama vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 1021.6 765.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.9 38.3 Fantasy Rank - 18

Victor Wembanyama vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Spurs have a -346 scoring differential, falling short by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 123.0 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

San Antonio loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It collects 43.3 rebounds per game, 19th in the league, while its opponents grab 46.1.

The Spurs hit 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.8 (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 15.5 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, making 48.9% of shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Jazz have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (scoring 113.0 points per game to rank 21st in the league while giving up 119.4 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a -191 scoring differential overall.

Utah comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It is collecting 46.0 rebounds per game (fourth in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.4 per contest.

The Jazz hit 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), 1.1 fewer than their opponents (14.3).

Utah has committed 15.9 turnovers per game (29th in NBA action), 3.8 more than the 12.1 it forces on average (24th in the league).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game -6.5 -2.0 Usage Percentage 29.4% 24.9% True Shooting Pct 52.0% 63.0% Total Rebound Pct 19.3% 14.2% Assist Pct 14.8% 7.0%

