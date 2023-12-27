Matt Duchene will be in action when the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues play on Wednesday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Duchene? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matt Duchene vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 16:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Duchene has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Duchene has a point in 20 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Duchene has had an assist in a game 16 times this season over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Duchene goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 6 29 Points 4 11 Goals 0 18 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.