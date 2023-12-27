The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to come out on top in their game against the No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas A&M (+3) Over (54.5) Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 28

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Aggies based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

The Aggies are 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this season (0-2-1).

The Aggies have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

The average point total for the Texas A&M this year is 2.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Cowboys have beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.

Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

There have been seven Cowboys games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Oklahoma State games this season have posted an average total of 53.8, which is 0.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Aggies vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 29.5 29.0 30.6 24.3 21 49 Texas A&M 34.2 21.3 37.9 12.3 27.8 37

