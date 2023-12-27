Tyler Seguin Game Preview: Stars vs. Blues - December 27
Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues meet on Wednesday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Seguin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Tyler Seguin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Seguin Season Stats Insights
- Seguin has averaged 16:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
- In nine of 32 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Seguin has a point in 18 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.
- Seguin has posted an assist in a game 12 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Seguin has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Seguin Stats vs. the Blues
- On defense, the Blues are giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|32
|Games
|5
|23
|Points
|3
|10
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|2
