Bexar County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Bexar County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Antonian College Preparatory High School at Fort Bend Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
CHSA Home School at Antonian College Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
