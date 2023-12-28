Entering their Thursday, December 28 matchup with the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium, which kicks at 8:15 PM , the Cleveland Browns (10-5) are keeping their eye on 15 players on the injury report.

In their most recent game, the Browns beat the Houston Texans 36-22.

The Jets' most recent outing ended in a 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Knee Questionable Corey Bojorquez P Quad Doubtful Dustin Hopkins K Hamstring Out Anthony Walker LB Knee Out Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Did Not Participate In Practice Martin Emerson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Amari Cooper WR Rest Questionable Joel Bitonio OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cedric Tillman WR Knee Full Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Trevor Siemian QB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Ashtyn Davis S Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Justin Hardee CB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Greg Zuerlein K Quadricep Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Illness Questionable Jeremy Ruckert TE Concussion Out Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Questionable

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Browns Season Insights

The Browns rank 13th in total offense this season (335.9 yards per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 260.3 yards allowed per game.

The Browns are compiling 23 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 20.7 points allowed per game.

On defense, the Browns have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by surrendering only 160.1 passing yards per game. They rank 20th on offense (216.8 passing yards per game).

Cleveland ranks 11th in run offense (119.1 rushing yards per game) and 10th in run defense (100.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Browns rank 26th in the NFL with a -7 turnover margin after forcing 25 turnovers (second in the NFL) while committing 32 (32nd in the NFL).

Jets Season Insights

While the Jets' offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking worst with 263.5 total yards per game, their defense ranks third-best with just 294.8 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Jets have not been getting things done on offense, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 15.4 points per game. They have been more productive defensively, surrendering 21 points per contest (14th-ranked).

While the Jets' pass offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking second-worst with 173.1 passing yards per game, their defense ranks second-best with only 168.6 passing yards ceded per contest.

New York's rushing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, generating 90.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 24th with 126.2 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Jets have struggled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of -8 is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Browns vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)

Browns (-7.5) Moneyline: Browns (-350), Jets (+260)

Browns (-350), Jets (+260) Total: 34.5 points

