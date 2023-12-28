Burleson County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Burleson County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Burleson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weimar High School at Somerville High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Somerville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
