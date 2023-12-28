Hopkins County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Hopkins County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hopkins High School at Mumford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Mumford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
