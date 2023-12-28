Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Johnson produced 26 points in a 130-118 loss versus the Jazz.

We're going to look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 19.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.1 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.5 PRA -- 27.8 28.8 PR -- 23.9 25.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Johnson has made 6.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

Johnson is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Johnson's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.6 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers allow 114.7 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are 24th in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.6 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 32 24 5 4 1 0 1 1/23/2023 30 20 4 1 3 1 1 12/14/2022 33 25 7 2 1 0 0 11/15/2022 34 20 5 5 4 0 2

