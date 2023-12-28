Malaki Branham plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, a 130-118 loss to the Jazz, Branham put up four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Branham, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 10.2 Rebounds 2.5 2 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.2 PRA -- 13.4 16.6 PR -- 10.9 13.4 3PM 1.5 1 1.1



Malaki Branham Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 114.7 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are 24th in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers give up 26.6 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Malaki Branham vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 23 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/23/2023 23 9 0 4 1 0 1 12/14/2022 8 3 0 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.