How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents.
- Prairie View A&M is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 47th.
- The Panthers score 7.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Roadrunners allow (78.4).
- When it scores more than 78.4 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Prairie View A&M scored more points at home (72.4 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
- At home, the Panthers gave up 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- Prairie View A&M made fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%).
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 74-55
|McLeod Center
|12/18/2023
|North American
|W 92-61
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/20/2023
|@ Rice
|L 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/28/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
