The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) will try to break a four-game road skid when squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-3.5) 149.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-2.5) 149.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Panthers are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

UTSA is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Roadrunners' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

