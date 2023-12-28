The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-17.5) 140.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-17.5) 140.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Sam Houston has put together a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

Texas Tech has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Red Raiders' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

