Spurs vs. Trail Blazers December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-20), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Moda Center, battle the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW
Spurs Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in league).
- Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Zach Collins is averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe posts 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Deandre Ayton puts up 13 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jabari Walker averages 7.7 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 boards.
- Toumani Camara posts 7.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Spurs
|106.8
|Points Avg.
|109.8
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.4
|43.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|34%
