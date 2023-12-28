The San Antonio Spurs (3-20), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Moda Center, battle the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Zach Collins is averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe posts 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Deandre Ayton puts up 13 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker averages 7.7 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

Toumani Camara posts 7.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Spurs 106.8 Points Avg. 109.8 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 43.2% Field Goal % 45.2% 34.6% Three Point % 34%

