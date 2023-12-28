The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) on Thursday, December 28 at Moda Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Spurs enter this game after a 130-118 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday. Keldon Johnson's team-high 26 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable (Adductor), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Knee)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

