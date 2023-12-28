Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
At Moda Center on Thursday, December 28, Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (4-25). The tip is at 10:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Jerami Grant
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1059
|772.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40.7
|30.9
|Fantasy Rank
|52
|19
Buy Grant and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Insights
Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs
- Wembanyama averages 18.3 points, 10.6 boards and 2.8 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- The Spurs have a -358 scoring differential, falling short by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 123.2 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.
- San Antonio averages 43.3 rebounds per game (19th in league) while conceding 46.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by three boards per game.
- The Spurs hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents.
- San Antonio has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 15.3 (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (19th in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers
- Grant's numbers for the season are 22 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 boards per game.
- The Trail Blazers have been outscored by six points per game (scoring 108.7 points per game to rank 29th in the league while giving up 114.7 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a -172 scoring differential overall.
- Portland grabs 41.2 rebounds per game (27th in the league) while conceding 44.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.
- The Trail Blazers make 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 10.7 per game their opponents make at a 32.6% rate.
- Portland has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (24th in NBA action) while forcing 15 (third in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Victor Wembanyama
|Jerami Grant
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-6.6
|-6.2
|Usage Percentage
|29.5%
|25.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|51.7%
|58.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.1%
|6%
|Assist Pct
|15.2%
|11.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.