At Moda Center on Thursday, December 28, Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (4-25). The tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 1059 772.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.7 30.9 Fantasy Rank 52 19

Buy Grant and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama averages 18.3 points, 10.6 boards and 2.8 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Spurs have a -358 scoring differential, falling short by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 123.2 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

San Antonio averages 43.3 rebounds per game (19th in league) while conceding 46.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by three boards per game.

The Spurs hit 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents.

San Antonio has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 15.3 (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (19th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's numbers for the season are 22 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by six points per game (scoring 108.7 points per game to rank 29th in the league while giving up 114.7 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA) and have a -172 scoring differential overall.

Portland grabs 41.2 rebounds per game (27th in the league) while conceding 44.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers make 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 10.7 per game their opponents make at a 32.6% rate.

Portland has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (24th in NBA action) while forcing 15 (third in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game -6.6 -6.2 Usage Percentage 29.5% 25.9% True Shooting Pct 51.7% 58.4% Total Rebound Pct 19.1% 6% Assist Pct 15.2% 11.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.