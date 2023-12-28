Wheeler County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wheeler County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Elliott High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paducah High School at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.