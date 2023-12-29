Ector County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Ector County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ector County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Odessa High School at Kermit ISD
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Kermit, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.