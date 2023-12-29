Will Evgenii Dadonov find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in eight of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

On the power play, Dadonov has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Dadonov's shooting percentage is 19.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:22 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

