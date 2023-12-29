Hale County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Hale County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ira High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.