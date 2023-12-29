Harris County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Harris County, Texas, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Pius X High School at Metrolina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Christian High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AZT on December 29
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
