Haskell County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Haskell County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Haskell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paint Creek High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rule High School at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Rotan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.