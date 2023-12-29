Jeremy Sochan and the San Antonio Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-105 win over the Trail Blazers, Sochan had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Sochan, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.2 10.8 Rebounds 7.5 5.7 6.7 Assists 4.5 4.0 3.7 PRA -- 20.9 21.2 PR -- 16.9 17.5



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Sochan is responsible for attempting 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Sochan's Spurs average 105.5 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 114.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 44.8 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Trail Blazers concede 26.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 31 16 7 3 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.